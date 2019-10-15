PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.70

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 235613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37.

About PipeHawk (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

