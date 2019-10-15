Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OncoSec Medical in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.27). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

ONCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.13 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

