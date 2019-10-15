Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

NYSE QES opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.94. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. purchased 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,097.74. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Insiders bought 49,790 shares of company stock worth $86,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

