Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on First Interstate Bancsystem Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after buying an additional 251,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.