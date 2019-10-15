Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on NCS Multistage Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for NCS Multistage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCSM. ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.67. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 112.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 140,278 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist bought 39,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,802.00. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 144,912 shares of company stock worth $310,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

