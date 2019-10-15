Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $306,903.58. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,937.50. Insiders have sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245 over the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pivotal Software stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 121,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,383. Pivotal Software has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

