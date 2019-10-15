Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.72. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 21,237 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $241.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$134.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

