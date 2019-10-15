POA Network (POA) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $459,453.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and Bibox.

POA Network Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.