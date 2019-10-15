PolyOne (POL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. PolyOne has set its FY19 guidance at $2.53 to $2.58 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PolyOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE POL opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

