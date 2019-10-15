Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.09-6.34 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.09-3.34 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pool has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $205.78.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,379.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,092.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

