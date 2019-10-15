POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE PKX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. POSCO has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in POSCO by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 60.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in POSCO by 3,625.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in POSCO by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 974,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 964,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

