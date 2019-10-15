Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,794.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $9,794.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 29,328,586 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

