Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.16. 173,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

