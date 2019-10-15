Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.01. 62,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

