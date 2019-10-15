PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $50,109.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00102075 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.