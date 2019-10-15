Procter & Gamble Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $238,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

