Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 30th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PFIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,973. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 270,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 47.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

