ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.88

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.88 and traded as high as $32.85. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 1.05% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB)

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

