Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Up 14.3% in September

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. 1,266,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

