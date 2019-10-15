Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 15.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prudential Public by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 13.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK opened at $36.82 on Friday. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

