Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.