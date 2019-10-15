Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Shares Up 1%

Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.97 ($2.11) and last traded at A$2.97 ($2.11), 17,215 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.94 ($2.09).

The stock has a market cap of $817.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.33.

In related news, insider Peter Huljich 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

