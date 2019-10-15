Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

