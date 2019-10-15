Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd Increased by Analyst (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Badger Daylighting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.70 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Daylighting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.60.

BAD opened at C$38.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.56. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$25.68 and a 1-year high of C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

