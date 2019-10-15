Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Cut by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDEV. TD Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $938.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

