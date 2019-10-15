Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OII has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $8,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

