Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Lowered by Analyst

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

NYSE:TS opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.