Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NYSE:WLL opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 65.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

