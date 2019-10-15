Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By Northcoast Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

