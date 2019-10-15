Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

NYSE MLM opened at $265.72 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $275.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

