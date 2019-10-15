Qredit (XQR) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $323,534.00 and $1,175.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003871 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001038 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000207 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

