Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $168.98 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $168.98 million and $152.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00021429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,842,716 coins and its circulating supply is 96,092,696 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LBank, Liquid, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, ABCC, ZB.COM, Liqui, Coinnest, EXX, Huobi, Bithumb, DragonEX, Crex24, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bitbns, OKEx, BCEX, DigiFinex, Bleutrade, Binance, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Coinrail, Bittrex, Ovis, Iquant, BigONE, Upbit, BitForex, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, HBUS, Allcoin, CoinEx, Coinone, Coindeal, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

