Quantis Network Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $107,459.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00227824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.01054335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 353,301,275 coins and its circulating supply is 184,323,736 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

