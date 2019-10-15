Quantstamp One Day Trading Volume Reaches $102,384.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX and DDEX. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $102,384.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01038435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.