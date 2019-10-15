Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 710 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $198.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.