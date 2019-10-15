Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,225.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $844.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,174.45. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

