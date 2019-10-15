Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) a $20.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $12.34 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

