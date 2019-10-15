Raymond James Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $90.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.54.

ABT stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

