RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RCI Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.9% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 73.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

