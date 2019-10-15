RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 30th total of 15,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 44.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

REAL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,209. RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

