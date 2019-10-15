Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 841,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 296,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 12,500 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 9,540 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,377,509 shares of company stock worth $25,641,396. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,778,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,862,000 after buying an additional 593,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 484,847 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 550,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

