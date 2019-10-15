Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading Up 7.6%

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 212,495 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 32,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

