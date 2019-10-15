ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $12,842.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bisq and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00860320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004448 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, YoBit, Bisq, Bleutrade, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

