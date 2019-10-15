Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 956 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,484. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

