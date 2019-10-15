Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,636,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,222. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

