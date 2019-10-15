Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

VLO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.75. 1,615,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,734. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

