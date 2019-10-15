Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,285,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835,615. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

