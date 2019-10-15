Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.54. 171,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,348. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $268.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.