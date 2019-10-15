Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBNC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

