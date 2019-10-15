Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,439,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 83,991 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 34.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 332,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

